Oak Court Mall could be cited by city for trimming trees on Poplar

New changes at Oak Court Mall are getting some looks from city and county planners.
But they aren’t necessarily good looks.
Anyone driving down Poplar near Oak Court could look a little different these days.
A small construction site and a new mall sign now sit where trees once stood.
But city and county officials confirm the mall’s owners will be cited for cutting the trees along poplar’s lush green Thorofare.
A rep with the city of Memphis said the trimming violates the planned development that governs the property.
FOX13 asked for the terms to that agreement and if it was made with the mall’s current owners washing prime group.
The city didn’t comment on the specific details.
FOX13 reached out to Washington Prime Group, the Columbus-based owners of Oak Court Mall.
We were sent the following response.
“We are working on numerous improvements at Oak Court Mall including investments in exterior and interior updates. Our plan has always been to replace the tree line along Poplar Avenue, and we are working closely with City Planning to address their concerns and ensure we’re in full compliance.”
