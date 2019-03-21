Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant killed in crash, suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are mourning the loss of one of their own.
According to MPD Police Director Michael Rallings, a lieutenant with 25 years of service was killed in a crash at Yale and Austin Peay.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The driver of the other car, Marquell Griffin was detained and taken to Regional One for medical treatment. He is expected to be okay.
Griffin has been charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, Vehicular Homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and possession of a controlled substance.
Currently, our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time, Rallings said.
"This is a tough time for MPD, we ask the public to keep MPD and the off-duty lieutenant’s family in thoughts and prayers," Rallings said.
