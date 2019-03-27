Off-duty officer found in vehicle, arrested for drug possession

DESOTO, Co. - Horn Lake Police officers reported that they noticed a parked vehicle idling on the lot of 4150 Goodman Rd. W. on March 26 at 8 a.m.
Officers reported that they noticed the male driver in the vehicle was slumped over in the driver's seat.
According to officers, the driver identified himself as James Mote.
Officers reported that they discovered narcotics and paraphernalia near Mote's lap, in plain sight.
Records state that Mote was an off duty Walls police officer.
Mote was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
He was booked and transported to DeSoto County's Sheriff's Office.
