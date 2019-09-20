Off-duty officer in critical condition after motorcycle crash near gas station in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a critical crash in Binghampton.
Investigators said the crash happened on Summer Avenue and Hollywood.
Authorities told FOX13 an off-duty officer was headed home while driving eastbound on Summer. Avenue.
The driver of a red truck was headed westbound and turned into a gas station. When the driver turned, he hit the back of a motorcycle causing it to spin out.
MPD said the driver of the truck has been detained, but no charges will be filed at this time.
The road will remain blocked until the department's crash reconstruction team finishes their investigation.
The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD will not release the name of the officer-involved at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
