0 Off-duty officer killed, other driver cited after deadly accident on I-55

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi tow truck driver was hit and killed on Tuesday while on the job. Investigators said he was loading a disabled car on I-55 in DeSoto County when a driver sideswiped him.

Officials have identified the driver killed as Tommy R. McKee from Courtland, Mississippi.

Investigators say McKee was an off-duty officer in Crenshaw and Pope, Mississippi. Both cities are in Panola County.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff, the accident happened on Slocum Rd and I-55.

Information is limited however, FOX13 learned the driver was loading up a car on the overpass to Slocum Road when he was hit and killed.

The driver of the car has been identified as Devan E. Simpson from Mason, Tennessee. Simpson was cited with failure to move over.

Mississippi Highway Patrol told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be added.

Tracy Robinson lives on a road that parallels that area on I-55.

"It's just horrible, I just can't believe things like that would happen here," Robinson said.

FOX13 talked to the wrecker service where McKee works in Panola County. The company said he was a great man and he will be deeply missed.

The wreck backed up traffic for nearly an hour while MHP investigated.

Officials say this case is still under investigation.

