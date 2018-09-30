TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are searching for clues after a Mississippi deputy was killed early Sunday morning.
Mississippi state troopers and local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene near the Tippah County/Alcorn County line at 12:45 a.m.
Once officers arrived on the scene, two people were suffering gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified as Rickie Dale Vick, 38, from Michigan City and off-duty Trooper Kenneth Joshlin 'Josh' Smith, 32, from Walnut.
Trooper Smith was fatally shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
Vick was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, from Rienzi, Mississippi. He eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
State, local, and federal authorities assisted with the search for Eaton, according to officers.
The on-going investigation is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
