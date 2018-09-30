  • Off-duty officer shot and killed in Mississippi, suspect in custody

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators are searching for clues after a Mississippi deputy was killed early Sunday morning.

    Mississippi state troopers and local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene near the Tippah County/Alcorn County line at 12:45 a.m.

    Once officers arrived on the scene, two people were suffering gunshot wounds.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The victims were identified as Rickie Dale Vick, 38, from Michigan City and off-duty Trooper Kenneth Joshlin 'Josh' Smith, 32, from Walnut.

    Trooper Smith was fatally shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

    Vick was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Investigators have identified the suspect as Troy Anthony Eaton, 43, from Rienzi, Mississippi. He eventually surrendered to law enforcement around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

    State, local, and federal authorities assisted with the search for Eaton, according to officers.

    The on-going investigation is now being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories