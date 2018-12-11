An off-duty Memphis police officer is recovering after he was shot around 10:30 Monday night.
Memphis police said the victim went to fire station on the 900 block of E. McLemore. He said that he was shot near the intersection of McLemore and Willett.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 men on the run after robbing popular Midtown restaurant, trapping employees in basement
- Woman on the run after stealing from Memphis church as Sunday service ended
- Former MPD officer, man indicted for conspiring to commit multiple robberies, kidnapping
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspects were in a silver four-door sedan. The driver was wearing a black hoodie or skull cap and the passenger was wearing a red hoodie with a red hat.
Police released a statement which said in part,
"At this time investigators do not believe that the suspects knew the victim was a police officer; nor do investigators believe that this was a road rage incident."
Police do not know why the suspects shot at the officer.
The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition and has since been released.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}