Off-duty police officer stabbed multiple times outside Memphis home after argument inside Uber

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after an off-duty Bartlett police officer was stabbed early Sunday.
The incident happened Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Peabody Avenue, and police said the stabbing started with an argument inside an Uber.
According to police, the off-duty officer and the other person got out of the car. Once outside, someone came out of the house and started arguing with the officer before stabbing him in the neck and leg.
The officer and a witness then called police, and the victim was rushed to the hospital.
Investigators also said the suspect ran away in an unknown direction. It’s unclear what weapon they used.
One couple nearby told FOX13 they have never seen anyone enter or exit that home the incident happened in front of.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
