0 Officer arrested, fired after brawl at daughter's baby shower

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis police officer has been fired and charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

Wendi Schuchardt was booked into jail Thursday and charged with Aggravated Assault and battery in 3rd degree (x2). The incident stemmed from an off-duty altercation on March 24.

According to police officials, Schuchardt was off-duty and setting up a baby shower for her daughter at the Clarion Hotel. Her daughter worked at the front desk.

Some guests got into a verbal altercation with her daughter, but then walked away.

According to West Memphis police, the off-duty officer confronted the male and female guests and proceeded to punch both of them in the face and place the female guest in a chokehold.

The West Memphis Police Department was called to the scene. After gathering the facts, they launched an internal investigation and terminated Schuchardt four days later on March 28.

She was charged criminally on April 12 – as well as arrested and booked into the Crittenden County jail. She bonded out less than an hour after being booked.

According to a captain with the police department, Schuchardt had been an officer with the department for roughly five years.

