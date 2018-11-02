0 Officer hurt, suspect on the run after ramming vehicle into MPD squad car, crashing again nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect is on the run after crashing his vehicle twice in Memphis – the first crash involved an officer’s squad car.

LIVE coverage from the scene -- on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION.

Officials said MPD officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Carpenter and Mimosa around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the person refused to comply and intentionally crashed into an officer’s vehicle.

One officer fired shots at the suspect as they drove away from the scene. According to MPD, there was “no indication that the suspect was struck by an officer’s gunfire.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Shortly after hitting the officer’s vehicle, police said the person was involved in another crash at Walnut Grove and Tillman.

The person ran from that scene on foot, and police are currently searching for them.

Officers recovered the suspect’s vehicle at that location.

One MPD officer was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition for injuries received when the suspect hit his car.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. LIVE coverage from the scene -- on FOX13 News at 9 DIGITAL ONLY EDITION.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.