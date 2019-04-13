0 Officer identified after alleged suspect shoots deputy, kills himself during barricade situation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - The man accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy Friday night in Marshall County killed himself, according to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.

Investigators have identified the man killed as Randy Vaught. The deputy injured has been identified as Daniel Tatum.

Officer Tatum has been with Marshall County for five years.

Deputies stopped Vaught for a traffic stop on Mt. Zion Rd. When officers asked for a license and proof of insurance, Vaught didn't have either and sped off.

Investigators said Vaught had two other people, possibly friends, with him.

The chase ended at Vaught's home on Hunter's Run. Officers said he ran to the back of the home and his friends were taken into custody.

Vaught's friends also said he had a gun with him during the chase.

Officer Tatum followed Vaught to the back of the house where he was met with gunfire. The deputy was shot and fell to the ground.

Investigators said Vaught stood over the deputy and shot him again in the chest area. Sheriff Dickerson said the deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest which saved his life.

There was at least one bullet lodged into the vest itself.

Officer Tatum was pulled to safety by other deputies and then airlifted to Regional One.

Vaught went back into the house and requested to talk to the Sheriff - who he knows. Sheriff Dickerson said he's known Vaught since he was a child.

The sheriff was talking to Vaught's mother and Vaught trying to talk him down.

Eventually, they got Vaught out of the house. He was making his way toward the sheriff when he kneeled down and shot himself.

Deputies searched the home and found a suicide note that had the words "sorry moma" on top.

Two friends in the car said Vaught had taken crystal meth before the chase. Both friends are in police custody. Officials said they are cooperating with the case.

Officials said Vaught has been in trouble recently - he had a few assault charges against him.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.