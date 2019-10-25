  • Officer indicted after shooting man during traffic stop

    OSCEOLA, Ark. - An Osceola police officer was indicted after shooting a man during a traffic stop. 

    According to official documents, Dakota Dunkin, an officer with the Osceola Police Department was charged with battery in the second degree. 

    The incident occurred on April 1 during a traffic stop. 

     Pete Denzel Edwards, 24, of Osceola, was critically injured during the incident. 

    The charge carries a potential sentence of zero to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and a fine up to $10,000. 

