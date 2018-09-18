  • Officer injured, 3 construction workers hurt after shooting in Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An officer was injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

    Investigators were called to the 4600 block of Faronia at 2:31 p.m.

    Two victims have been listed in critical condition, another victim was non-critical.

    All three victims were construction workers.

    A lieutenant on the scene said a group of people in a car shot at a group of construction workers.

    Officers witnessed the shooting and chased the suspects to Stateline Rd. and Highway 51 in Southaven.

    Police have five subjects detained at this time.

    An officer was injured and has been taken to the hospital. The officer is in non-critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

