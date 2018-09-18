Officer injured, 3 construction workers hurt after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An officer was injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators were called to the 4600 block of Faronia at 2:31 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver identified after being shot by MPD during traffic stop in South Memphis
- Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology shuts down across the Mid-South
- Social media posts prompt additional law enforcement at local high school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Two victims have been listed in critical condition, another victim was non-critical.
All three victims were construction workers.
A lieutenant on the scene said a group of people in a car shot at a group of construction workers.
Officers witnessed the shooting and chased the suspects to Stateline Rd. and Highway 51 in Southaven.
Police have five subjects detained at this time.
An officer was injured and has been taken to the hospital. The officer is in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
At 2:31 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 4622 Faronia. Two victims were listed as critical and one was non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2018
Officers also have 5 subjects detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
One officer was injured and has been xported in non-critical condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}