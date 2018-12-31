Officer involved in crash on Interstate-55

The latest on the investigation, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
An officer was involved in a crash on a major Memphis interstate and FOX13 is working to learn if he or she was hurt.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics were called near the Brooks Road exit on Interstate 55.
One ambulance went to Regional One hospital after the crash, but it is not clear how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.
There were also multiple Memphis Police Department vehicles on the scene.
