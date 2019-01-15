Officer involved in crash on Sam Cooper

FOX13 has a crew on the scene. Watch Good Morning Memphis updates on this breaking story.
A Memphis Police Officer was involved in an accident on Sam Cooper Boulevard.
A FOX13 crew made the scene shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sam Cooper and Tillman.
FOX13 learned one person was transported, however, it is not clear if the officer was injured.
The entire front end of the MPD cruiser is destroyed.
