Officer killed in crash was shot in line of duty more than a decade ago

    The Memphis police officer who lost his life early Thursday morning in a car accident was previously shot in the line of duty.

    FOX13 reported in 2004 that Officer Myron Fair was shot in the stomach. A second officer was grazed by a bullet. 

    Fair was serving a warrant when someone inside the house started shooting through the door. 

    Sources at the time said the officers did not return fire because the suspect was using a child as a shield. 

    Fair was later promoted from officer to lieutenant.

    On March 21, Lt. Fair, who had been with the Memphis Police Department for 25 years, was killed in a crash. He was off duty. 

    The driver of the other car, Marquell Griffin, is currently behind bars and facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Homicide. 

