Officer killed in crash was shot in line of duty more than a decade ago

The Memphis police officer who lost his life early Thursday morning in a car accident was previously shot in the line of duty.
FOX13 reported in 2004 that Officer Myron Fair was shot in the stomach. A second officer was grazed by a bullet.
Fair was serving a warrant when someone inside the house started shooting through the door.
Sources at the time said the officers did not return fire because the suspect was using a child as a shield.
Fair was later promoted from officer to lieutenant.
On March 21, Lt. Fair, who had been with the Memphis Police Department for 25 years, was killed in a crash. He was off duty.
The driver of the other car, Marquell Griffin, is currently behind bars and facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Homicide.
