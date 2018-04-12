Officer shoots, kills man after he fatally stabs woman, police say

West Helena police and Arkansas State Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death and another woman was airlifted from the scene.
According to the Chief for Helena-West Helena police, a 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim, a 61-year-old woman, is on her way to the hospital.
It happened on the 100 block of 9th Street.
Trending stories:
- Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week
- Man found dead outside Memphis motel
- Man enters home, shoots victim during armed robbery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Police said when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect charged at an officer. The officer shot and killed the man.
The officer who pulled the trigger is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}