0 Officer suspended for 15 days without pay for controversial Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis Police Officer was suspended for 15 days without pay for a controversial Facebook post.

The post that got Officer Charles Ross in trouble read, "Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died. That is my personal prayer and I mean that."

The suspects Ross was talking about are juveniles who crashed after carjacking a vehicle from a church on Good Friday.

They had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The next day, Ross’ Facebook post caused an outcry.

FOX13 obtained the officer’s disciplinary report and spoke to officers who said they feared Ross would lose his job.

FOX13 spoke to retired Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins and showed him Ross’ disciplinary report.

"Some citizens just wait to see. They wait to see something negative. It goes from there and impacts your department," he said.

Ross was given a 15-day suspension for violating the department’s social media policy.

The report states, "all employees must avoid any conduct which would compromise the integrity of the department."

"You don't have free speech when it comes to representing a department,” Collins told FOX13.

According to the report, Ross admitted to violating policy. He told the internal affairs investigators the post "was an error in judgment clouded by his frustration and sadness over a criminal incident."

Collins told FOX13, "That is not an excuse at all."

The record shows Ross’ supervisor defended him. H said he always meets his daily, weekly and monthly goals, and that he was a relatively new officer and a father.

Collins told FOX13, "I hope this is an isolated incident that he felt this way this one time and this will never happen again."

In the disciplinary report, Ross was warned to expect harsher discipline if he violates the social media policy again.

