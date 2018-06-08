  • Officer who handcuffed black woman in Victoria's Secret did nothing wrong, police say

    Updated:

    A Memphis woman said she was handcuffed at a Victoria’s Secret Monday in Collierville for no reason other than the color of her skin. 

    RELATEDBlack woman handcuffed, accused of shoplifting after returning items to Victoria's Secret

    Jovita Jones Cage purchased a bra at Victoria’s Secret at Carriage Crossing on May 6, and store employees forgot to remove the sensor. 

    Cage said she was treated like a criminal when she returned this week to have the sensor removed. 

    “I’ve never been in any trouble my entire life, and he just came in and slapped handcuffs on me,” Cage told FOX13. “I went down to the NAACP office, and filed a complaint against Victoria’s Secret and the Collierville Police Department.” 

    A store employee called police and reported Cage as a shoplifting suspect. Cage, who had not committed a crime, believes she’s the victim of racial profiling. 

    Trending stories:

    CPD responded to FOX13’s questions about the incident Thursday, and said it completed a review of the incident once it was brought to the administration’s attention. 

    In the report, police said the officer who handcuffed Cage did nothing wrong. 

    Everything Collierville police told FOX13, and the full details from the police report – for FOX13 News at 5:30 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer who handcuffed black woman in Victoria's Secret did nothing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Philly police get new trespass rules after Starbucks arrests

  • Headline Goes Here

    Black woman handcuffed, accused of shoplifting after returning items to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Detectives seize Billy Turner's old car, believe it was used the night…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Uneven, grassy lake bottom is a challenge for crews looking for teen's…