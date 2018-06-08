Officer who handcuffed black woman in Victoria's Secret did nothing wrong, police say

A Memphis woman said she was handcuffed at a Victoria’s Secret Monday in Collierville for no reason other than the color of her skin.
Jovita Jones Cage purchased a bra at Victoria’s Secret at Carriage Crossing on May 6, and store employees forgot to remove the sensor.
Cage said she was treated like a criminal when she returned this week to have the sensor removed.
“I’ve never been in any trouble my entire life, and he just came in and slapped handcuffs on me,” Cage told FOX13. “I went down to the NAACP office, and filed a complaint against Victoria’s Secret and the Collierville Police Department.”
A store employee called police and reported Cage as a shoplifting suspect. Cage, who had not committed a crime, believes she’s the victim of racial profiling.
CPD responded to FOX13’s questions about the incident Thursday, and said it completed a review of the incident once it was brought to the administration’s attention.
In the report, police said the officer who handcuffed Cage did nothing wrong.
