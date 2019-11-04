Officers 'acted with legal justification' in shooting death of Memphis man, documents say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new release said that two sheriff's narcotics officers involved in the shooting dead of a drug suspect "acting with legal justification, " according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich
Jason Hill, 40, was shot and killed Feb. 7 2019, when members of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Division attempted to service him with arrest warrants for drug trafficking.
According to new documents, officers were attempting to detain Hill when he began firing at officers and running away.
The incident happened outside the Gardentree Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive Thursday, not far from Sycamore View in Shelby County.
Two officers returned fire and struck Hill multiple times, killing him.
One handgun was found near Hill's body and a second was found in his waistband, according to documents.
Documents also said, toxicology tests showed Hill had amphetamine, methamphetamine and alprazolam in his system.
