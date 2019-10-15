0 Officers 'acted within the law' in deadly shooting of suspect, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The district attorney's office said deputies will not be facing charges, and they have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing after a suspect was shot and killed in 2018.

The death of Keyshon Parham, 19, occurred on Oct. 17, 2018, at an apartment complex near the 5400 block of Meadowlake Drive South in the Fox Meadows area where officers from multiple agencies were on scene to arrest him.

Parham was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including attempted first-degree murder for shooting at another motorist on I-240, aggravated assaults, motor vehicle thefts, and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office,

"Parham jumped from a second-story window to elude arresting officers and, while wading through a small lake at the apartment complex, shouted to officers, “I ain’t going back to jail. You’ll have to kill me.” Parham, who had posed with firearms in social media posts, reached to his waistband several times as if reaching for a weapon, officers said.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy was shot in the thigh as Parham fought with the deputy over the officer’s pistol. The deputy said that during the struggle, Parham twisted the pistol and had it pointed at the deputy’s head before he was able to eject the magazine."

The Shelby County District Attorney said, "the evidence and the law show that they used a reasonable and necessary amount of force to defend their lives and those of fellow officers.”

The DA's office also released audio recordings related to the shooting. FOX13 is digging through them and will have a full report tonight on FOX13 News.





