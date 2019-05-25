Officers are investigating an aggravated assault at local apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for clues after a man was shot in southeast Memphis.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3500 block of Eagle Trace at the Lincoln on the Green Apartments.
The shooting happened at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said one man was shot on the scene. He was taken Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspect was a man wearing all black and fled the scene on foot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
