Officers every 20 miles along I-40 this Thanksgiving Holiday

TENNESSEE - Local law enforcement will be watching you closer this holiday weekend during your travels on the highways.
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT have partnered with local law enforcement across the state for the I-40 Challenge.
The goal is zero fatalities on the 455 mile stretch of I-40 through the state. The challenge will be from Wednesday through Sunday, according to a release.
During those days, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed every 20 miles on I-40 and increased patrols on all other highways.
TDOT also plans to halt lane closures during the Thanksgiving Holiday to make travel go a little smoother from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.
"1.2 million motorists are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year in Tennessee," said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. "This is the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis teen kills dog, then puts dog head in drawer and heart in freezer, police say
- Mississippi daughter shot and killed her mother overnight, coroner says
- Lottery tickets are officially on sale across Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
"TDOT's regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates."
AAA predicted more than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday, the release stated.
If you are a traveler on the highways this holiday season, dial 511 for travel information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}