Officers find man dead in home

Memphis police are investigating an early morning homicide.
At 4:06 a.m. officers received a man down call at 1594 Oakwood. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim inside of the residence suffering from a gsw.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 28, 2018
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information.
