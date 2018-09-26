  • Officers identified after a Memphis man was shot by police during traffic stop

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD has identified each officer involved in the shooting in South Memphis.

    Here are the names of each officer involved -

    1.  Officer Jamarcus Jeames (26) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and is the officer who fired shots)  Hired: March of 2017
    2. Christopher Nowell (27) (Involved in initial traffic stop and made the scene after shooting occurred) Hired: September of 2014
    3. Michael R. Williams II (27) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and made the scene as the shooting occurred) Hired: August of 2015

    Martavious Banks was shot by police during a traffic stop - each officer had their body cameras turned off during the shooting.

    The three officers were "relieved of duty" pending an investigation.

