Officers identified after a Memphis man was shot by police during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD has identified each officer involved in the shooting in South Memphis.
Here are the names of each officer involved -
- Officer Jamarcus Jeames (26) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and is the officer who fired shots) Hired: March of 2017
- Christopher Nowell (27) (Involved in initial traffic stop and made the scene after shooting occurred) Hired: September of 2014
- Michael R. Williams II (27) (Involved in the initial traffic stop and made the scene as the shooting occurred) Hired: August of 2015
Martavious Banks was shot by police during a traffic stop - each officer had their body cameras turned off during the shooting.
The three officers were "relieved of duty" pending an investigation.
