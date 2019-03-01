  • Officers investigate critical shooting Medical District

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the Medical District. FOX13 is LIVE as police investigate the scene, next on Good Morning Memphis.

    Memphis Police responded to a critical shooting in the Medical District overnight.

    Officers were called to Manassas and Mosby around 11:30 Thursday night.

    Investigators told FOX13 one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    The victim has not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available at this time.

    Police believe this was a home invasion, but that hasn't been determined.

    This is still an ongoing investigation Check back for updates.

