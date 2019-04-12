Officers investigate double shooting South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a double shooting in South Memphis.
Officers told FOX13 the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Kansas.
Two victims were shot on the scene. One man is listed in critical condition, a woman in non-critical condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a newer model white Dodge Ram.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
