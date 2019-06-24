Officers searching for 15-year-old that's been missing for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have been searching the city for a 15-year-old that's been missing for 2 weeks.
Investigators said Cameron Nelson, 15, has been missing since Thursday, June 9.
Officers told FOX13 Cameron left home without permission. MPD said he suffers from mental disorders and needs immediate attention.
Cameron is 5'07", 119 lbs., and has a slim build with black hair.
If you have seen Cameron, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}