Officers stationed every 20 miles along I-40 this Thanksgiving holiday

TENNESSEE - Local law enforcement will be watching you closer this holiday weekend during your travels on the highways.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TDOT have partnered with local law enforcement across the state for the I-40 Challenge.

Commissioner Jeff Long of the TDSOHS and THP Col. Dereck R. Stewart made the official announcement Monday about the challenge. They will be joined by multiple law enforcement partners for the traffic safety initiatives.

The goal is zero fatalities on the 455 mile stretch of I-40 through Tennessee.

The challenge will last only two days: Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. according to a release.

During those days, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will be stationed every 20 miles on I-40.

The challenge is also called "CARE across Tennessee" because there will be increased patrols on other highways, the release stated.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor, but on all major Tennessee roadways."

"We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling on our Tennessee roadways. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

Last year, THP saw 45 crashes the day before Thanksgiving and 55 crashes the Sunday after the holiday.

TDOT also plans to halt lane closures during the Thanksgiving Holiday to make travel go a little smoother from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday.

“1.2 million motorists are expected to drive to their holiday destinations this year in Tennessee,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This is the most traveled holiday of the year. Halting road work during this busy time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday.

“TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

AAA predicted more than 55 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday, the release stated.

If you are a traveler on the highways this holiday season, dial 511 for travel information.

The full list of checkpoints can be found here.



