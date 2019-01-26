Officers working crash near Airport when separate driver crashes into them, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department were working a crash in the Airport Area when a driver hit them.
MPD told FOX13 they were at the intersection of Winchester and Swinnea when an officer & 2 PSTs were struck by another driver while working an accident around 7:15 p.m.
Officers are on the scene of a crash @ Winchester/Swinnea. Preliminary information: officers were on the scene of a crash @ this location when an officer & 2 PSTs were struck by another driver. All three are being xported in non-critical condition to Regional One hospital.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 26, 2019
The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 all three officers were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle has been detained, MPD told FOX13.
