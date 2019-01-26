  • Officers working crash near Airport when separate driver crashes into them, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department were working a crash in the Airport Area when a driver hit them. 

    MPD told FOX13 they were at the intersection of Winchester and Swinnea when an officer & 2 PSTs were struck by another driver while working an accident around 7:15 p.m. 

    The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 all three officers were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    The driver of the vehicle has been detained, MPD told FOX13. 

