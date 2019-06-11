0 Official preserve and protection plan unveiled for Aretha Franklin's birth home

New today, more details unveiled for the future of Aretha Franklin's birth home,

An attorney for the City of Memphis told FOX13 there is now an official preserve and protection plan.

South Memphis Renewal just needs an ok from a judge, and then rehabilitation will be underway.

Community Activist Patricia Rogers said the future of the Queen of Soul's birthplace has come a long way in recent months.

It went from potential demolition by neglect case, to a site that will not be preserved with certainty.

"After talking with an attorney, I think things are in the making now to really stabilize the house and get it ready for tours," said Rogers.

Steve Barlow is an attorney for the City of Memphis. He said the receiver of the house, which is South Memphis Renewal, has a detailed write-up with plans to rehabilitate.

He said that includes fixing holes in the floor, fixing untreated plywood, and improving the foundation.

"From the city’s perspective, it’s a win."

They’re waiting for final numbers -- but as soon as the contract is ready, the South Memphis Renewal will ask the judge to move forward with the stabilization plan – something Rogers says will be a relief for the homeowner – Vera House.

South Memphis Renewal can start on their plans as soon as they get a few numbers finalized along with approval from the court.

The next scheduled court date is August when all parties hope things will move forward.

