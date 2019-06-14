  • Officials: 1 dead, 3 others including child rushed to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and three others – including a child – were rushed to the hospital after a car crash in Memphis, according to fire officials.

    Memphis fire officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Rockingham Road. 

    According to police, a white Chevrolet Impala collided with a black sedan at that intersection.

    One person – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 5-year-old child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

    Two others were taken to Regional One. Investigators have not specified their conditions at this point.

    The details surrounding the deadly crash are still unclear. 

