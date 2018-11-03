  • Officials: 1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Florida yoga studio

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Officials say a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital city.

    The shooting Friday was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

    City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

    Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

     

    The Associated Press contributed information to this report. 

