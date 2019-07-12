  • Officials: 4-year-old boy rushed to Le Bonheur after possible drowning at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a possible drowning at a Memphis apartment complex, according to fire officials.

    Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a pool in the Cottonwood Apartments. 

    MFD officials told FOX13 the victim was a 4-year-old boy, and he was taken to Le Bonheur. His condition is unknown at this point.

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

