Officials: 4-year-old boy rushed to Le Bonheur after possible drowning at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a possible drowning at a Memphis apartment complex, according to fire officials.
Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a pool in the Cottonwood Apartments.
MFD officials told FOX13 the victim was a 4-year-old boy, and he was taken to Le Bonheur. His condition is unknown at this point.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
