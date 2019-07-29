0 Officials announce farmer's market headed to the Raleigh community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new farmers market is coming to a community where people told us they are in desperate need of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson announced plans for the Raleigh farmers market today.

The market is expected to be located near Jones Road and Austin Peay Highway.

The goal is not only to have a farmer's market operating here. State Rep. Parkinson said they also plan to go out into the communities and distribute the food to people who don’t have the transportation.

Getting access to fresh fruits and vegetables hasn’t always been easy for Annette Clark who moved to Raleigh 18 years ago.

“We need the organic food and the fresh food coming from the ground,” said Clark.

Monday’s announcement of a new Raleigh farmer's market means people like Clark they no longer have to travel to other places to eat healthily.

“It’s really needed at least 98% of us really need it for us because we need to be healthy,” Clark said.

Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson told FOX13 although there are at least three grocery stores off Austin Peay Highway in the Raleigh area, a lot of people who live near New Allen and Ridgemont don’t have the transportation.

That’s why the new farmer's market is offering a mobile component.

TN State Rep. Antonio Parkinson explained, “the dream is for the farmer's market to be set up and running and then you see those trucks or those vehicles dispatched into other areas so that these people get access to these goods.”

The next steps include raising the money for construction. The project could cost about $10 million.

Officials said the lot has been vacant for nearly 20 years, but Mayor Jim Strickland and Parkinson said these type of redevelopment projects are key to rebuilding Raleigh.

“Our people are dying of heart disease, stroke and the other diseases that come from not having the access to those healthy foods,” said Parkinson.

They will start on this project as soon as possible. The next phases include a little league football field, a walking track, and an amphitheater.

