0 Officials: Arkansas man barricaded inside home with hostage, firing shots at police officers

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - An Arkansas man barricaded himself inside a home with a hostage and is firing gunshots at police officers, according to officials.

Helena-West Helena police confirmed to FOX13 that the man – who has not yet been identified – is currently inside a home in the area of North Washington Street and Bonanza.

According to Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith, the man has been barricaded inside the home since around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people are laying in the front yard, police said, but officers are unable to get to them because the man is still firing shots. Those victims have not been identified, and it is unclear what their conditions are.

Smith told FOX13 the man has continuously fired shots with an assault rifle at officers in the area since the barricade situation began. The man also has a hostage inside the home, but that person has not been identified yet.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this point, and officials have not specified what caused the man to barricade himself.

Officials confirmed that SWAT teams and state troopers have been called in to assist in the situation.

