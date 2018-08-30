Officials back up perfect score on health inspection, school remains closed for rodent problems

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools said they expect Friday to be the last day Kirby High School is closed because of rodent problems.
SCS told FOX13 the school will be closed again Friday as crews continue to work to “complete the deep cleaning and renovation process inside the building.”
Officials closed Kirby for the past three days because of the rodent infestation. Students and faculty are expected to be back in the building Tuesday, Sept. 4.
RELATED: Shelby Co. school closed due to rodent problem got perfect score on last health inspection
Crews are still “working with the health department to make sure the entire campus environment meets all standards for health and safety,” officials told FOX13.
They are using the extended holiday weekend to complete the clean-up and all final inspections before Tuesday.
However, questions are still being raised about the school’s most recent health inspection. Inspectors gave Kirby a perfect score just days before the shutdown.
FOX13 spoke with the Shelby County Health Department regarding the inspections. Why officials said the perfect score was justified – on FOX13 News at 6.
