Officials evaluating security situation after shooting, stampede on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Beale Street business is pleading with Memphis leaders to bring back the Beale Bucks program after last night’s shooting and stampede that followed.

The Downtown Memphis Commission said the crowd’s size on the iconic street caught them by surprise Sunday night.

Cellphone video captured the hectic scene as a crowd of people frightened by gunshots in the area ran trying to seek shelter.

That chaos comes months after the Memphis city council spent money on a consultant to review security on Beale.

Surveillance video from the King’s Place Café also captured the stampede that was prompted by two people being shot nearby.

The restaurant locked its doors, as many other business did, until security and police calmed down the crowd.

“People try to pry the door open and push through us and swing at us,” said Antonio Jones, manager of King’s Palace Café.

FOX13 asked the owner, Jim Losapio, if he believes the Beale Street security plan – paid for with city dollars – worked Sunday.

“It is not working,” Losapio said.

Losapio said the only thing that can prevent violence and stampedes is the return of some kind of entrance fee.

“We get a feel. We know when a stampede is going to happen. We need to have the ability to roll out a Beale Street Buck when we think that is going to happen,” he said.

Jennifer Oswalt, president of the DMC, told FOX13 they need at least three days to set up for an entrance fee for customers.

She said they are trying to use it as “sparingly as possible.” But it is under consideration after events like Sunday night.

Oswalt said Beale is safer because of the recent security upgrades, including lighting, dispersing crowds to different entrances and more security.

