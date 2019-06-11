Officials in local school district working to remove corporal punishment from classrooms

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. - Lafayette County School administrators and principals are working to remove corporal punishment from the school system.
Principals and the superintendent believe there are much more effective ways to punish children.
Superintendent Adam Pugh told FOX13 corporal punishment has only been used about a half dozen times in the last school year, and that was only when a parent asked for it to be used.
“Even if we don’t pass a policy, there is a strong possibility that just as an administrative team we will decide not to use it at all,” Pugh said.
Pugh said that the ‘A’ rated school system has found that “paddlings” don’t work anymore.
He said in-school suspensions or taking away privileges work better and they don’t come with the liability that paddlings do.
“Is it effective accomplishing what we want? And we believe that it is not,” Pugh said.
Pugh told FOX13 that the discussion is ongoing with the school board, but there will likely be a change in policy and practice by this fall.
“The liability, the effectiveness – if you are striking a child is that effective? And our principals and administrative team just believe that there is more effective ways to punish children,” Pugh said.
Pugh told FOX13 there may have been a time when corporal punishment worked on kids in school, but that time has passed.
