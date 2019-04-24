A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Dyersburg, Tennessee early Wednesday morning.
3.6 magnitude #earthquake. 12 km from Dyersburg, TN, #UnitedStates https://t.co/b3sBgdUApx— Earthquake Alerts (@QuakesToday) April 24, 2019
The earthquake was recorded just minutes before 6 a.m.
According to officials in Dyersburg, there have not been any reports of damage or injuries.
FOX13 has received multiple calls from people saying they felt the earthquake.
It was originally reported as just under a 3.6 magnitude. It has since been increased to 3.7.
