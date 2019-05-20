  • Officials investigating after body pulled from lake in Shelby County

    LAKELAND, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a body was pulled out of a lake in Shelby County. 

    According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials, the body was found in Garner Lake on Windward Slope Drive in Lakeland around 3 p.m. Monday. 

    Investigators have determined the body is a male. Deputies have not released the man's identity.

    SCSO told FOX13 it is an ongoing death investigation. 

    The body has not been identified, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. 

    This is a developing story. 

     

     

