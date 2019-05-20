LAKELAND, Tenn. - Officials are investigating after a body was pulled out of a lake in Shelby County.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials, the body was found in Garner Lake on Windward Slope Drive in Lakeland around 3 p.m. Monday.
Investigators have determined the body is a male. Deputies have not released the man's identity.
Police are investigating a body that was found in Lakeland @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/0TwespEnmM— Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) May 20, 2019
SCSO told FOX13 it is an ongoing death investigation.
The body has not been identified, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
SCSO is on the scene in the 9800 block of Windward Slope Cove, where a body has been located in a pond. Preliminary information suggests that this appears to be an accidental drowning incident. The identity of the male victim has not been released. pic.twitter.com/ApFdzQ02s8— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 20, 2019
