Officials investigating after explicit video shared from DeSoto County teacher's phone

DESOTO CO., Miss. - Officials are investigating after an explicit video was shared "inadvertently and unknowingly" from a DeSoto County teacher's phone.
According to a statement from Horn Lake police, the department received information regarding the video on Wednesday.
DeSoto County Schools are conducting an investigation into the video, which showed explicit content of a teacher in the district.
Police said if there was a "criminal element regarding the release of the video," Horn Lake officers will then initiate a full investigation.
School officials have not identified the teacher who was seen in the video, and the contents of the video were not released at this time. The school district did confirm to FOX13 that the teacher involved is no longer an employee there.
Again, officials told FOX13 the video was shared without the teacher's knowledge.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
