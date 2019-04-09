0 Officials investigating why people who posted bond are being kept at 201 Poplar for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An internal investigation is just beginning at 201 Poplar to uncover why a man spent the weekend in jail after a judge said he did not have to serve any jail time.

A weekend at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar isn’t what Devante Hill planned.

"There is huge problem down there at 201 Poplar and to be honest with you, it's not a very new issue,” Hill said.

However, that’s what happened. And his long stay in jail kept him from medication he needs.

Hill went to court Friday for a failure to appear charge for a case he’s been fighting since 2016. Hill said on Friday a judge told him he didn’t have to go to jail.

"Tells me to go downstairs, take my mug shot and get my finger prints done and I'll be gone the same day,” Hill said.

Instead, he didn't get out of 201 Poplar until Sunday night.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A bail bondsman told FOX13 she has had hundreds of clients have to wait days after posting bond to actually get released from jail.

FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre called the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to learn if there is a problem with the process of releasing people.

A SCSO spokesperson said they have not received any notice of a problem.

In 2017, the jail switched over to a new program that showed to have growing pains, keeping people who posted bond in jail for days.

Hill said he met people who posted bond days ago and are still waiting to be released.

"They are posting their bond and not getting out until 24 to 36 to 72 hours,” Hill said.

FOX13 sent Hill’s information to SCSO to learn why it took so long for him to be released from jail.

"I kept explaining that over and over again to people at 201 Poplar and no one was willing to listen. I have a medical condition that requires me to take medicine every single day,” Hill said.

FOX13 later learned from SCSO about an internal investigation into Hill’s case.

"I suggest that anyone that has relatives at 201 Poplar to call and check on their love ones because there are people who have posted bond and they are not getting out,” Hill said.

SCSO officials said they are working with the County’s IT department in this investigation.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.