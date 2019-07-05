0 Officials issue warning for parents as 6 children have drowned in Shelby County so far in 2019

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County first responders are urging people to be careful this summer as they cool off in swimming pools and lakes.

So far in 2019, there have been six drownings in the county – all of which were preventable, according to fire officials.

First responders said if your kids are in a swimming pool, do not leave them alone.

“Because you can go from happiness to tragedy in mere seconds, so everyone in pool needs to be supervised every minute they’re in there,” said Brent Perkins, spokesperson for the Shelby County Fire Department.

Since May, the Shelby County Fire Department has responded to six drownings. Officials said there were seven drownings for the entire year in 2018.

Perkins said one person died in Lakeland in May, and most recently, a toddler was revived after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool last month in Millington.

“Now we’re seeing them in creeks, area rivers, ponds and small lakes and so any body of water that you can get immersed in is going to be something you’re going to want to be concerned about,” he said.

Perkins said even if you’re an experienced swimmer, people should always use life jackets on lakes and ponds.

“Out in these urban areas, submerged dangers you may not know are down there. Trees and things that might grab you and not allow you to get out,” said Perkins.

He said if you think something’s wrong, don’t wait to call 9-1-1.

“If you even think you’re having an emergency, the time to dial has arrived,” said Perkins.

