Officials issue warnings as thousands of Memphians expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - By air or by ground, travel is expected to pick up during the busy Memorial Day weekend.
Right now, Memphis International Airport is already seeing some of its busiest days of the year.
So far, May 20 marked the busiest day of the year at the airport. AAA expects more than 43 million people will be on the road for a Memorial Day vacation.
"It gets busy... busy," said traveler Felton Davis, who is traveling from Dallas for work. "[I] leave early to get to the airport and be patient."
He travels twice a month. He's run into his fair share of Memorial Day traffic through the years.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
AAA expects about 3.2 million Americans will fly this weekend. About two million will take a train or bus.
However, 37.6 million people will hit the road. The national average for a gallon of gas sits at about $2.87. Here in the Mid-South, gas averages at about $2.56 in the Memphis metropolitan area, according to GasBuddy.com.
Memphis airport officials are warning booked travelers to check their bags to streamline Memorial Day travel. With 9,478 people coming through checkpoints Monday, they anticipate an even busier kickoff to the summer months.
"The days of showing up 30 minutes before your flight are over. You're not going to make that flight if you get here before it’s set to go off,” said Glen Thomas of Memphis International Airport.
AAA said the absolute worst times to hit the roads are during the early afternoon around 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}