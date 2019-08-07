Officials make statement regarding drug trafficking organizations with ties to Grape Street Crips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials plan to release a statement regarding the investigation of drug trafficking organizations with ties to Grape Street Crips.
The Department of Justice plans to hold the news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
