  • Officials: Man hit and killed by vehicle along Arkansas highway

    Updated:

    St. Francis Co., AR - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in St. Francis County, Arkansas.

    According to Arkansas State Police, around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Chris Quinn, 67, was struck by a passing motor vehicle along Arkansas Highway 1. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Investigators told FOX13 Quinn was standing in the northbound lane of Highway 1, while someone driving a Ford Expedition was also traveling north and hit him.

    This is an ongoing investigation, and once more info becomes available, FOX13 will provide updates both on-air and online.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories