Officials: Man hit and killed by vehicle along Arkansas highway

St. Francis Co., AR - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in St. Francis County, Arkansas.
According to Arkansas State Police, around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Chris Quinn, 67, was struck by a passing motor vehicle along Arkansas Highway 1.
Investigators told FOX13 Quinn was standing in the northbound lane of Highway 1, while someone driving a Ford Expedition was also traveling north and hit him.
This is an ongoing investigation, and once more info becomes available, FOX13 will provide updates both on-air and online.
