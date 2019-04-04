Officials: Mississippi prison guard assaulted by inmate, airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A Mississippi prison guard was assaulted by an inmate inside the Marshall County Correctional Facility.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the guard was assaulted by the inmate around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That guard has been airlifted to Regional One with “severe head trauma,” officials said.
The Marshall County Sheriff told FOX13 that inmate and several others started a fire inside the prison and were burning things prior to the officer being assaulted.
Officials said the guard was listed in critical condition.
