Officials: Mississippi prison guard assaulted by inmate

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A Mississippi prison guard was assaulted by an inmate inside the Marshall County Correctional Facility.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the guard was assaulted by the inmate around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That guard has been taken to Regional One with “severe head trauma,” officials said.
The Marshall County Sheriff told FOX13 that inmate and several others started a fire inside the prison and were burning things prior to the officer being assaulted.
The prison was also placed on lockdown following the incident.
Officials said the guard was listed in critical condition and was unresponsive, but he has been upgraded to stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
