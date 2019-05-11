0 Officials raising money to rebuild historic East Parkway Pavilion after being damaged by fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For more than 100 years, the East Parkway Pavilion has provided a lifetime of memories for Memphians.

“It’s been the site of a lot of family celebrations and picnics and weddings,” said Tina Sullivan, with the Overton Park Conservancy.

These events have been put to a halt over the last few weeks. The Overton Park landmark was damaged by a fire in April.

The cause is still under investigation.

Now, Sullivan and the conservancy are poised for gatherings to soon return.

“A big thriving source of joy for the Memphis community and we're motivated to get it right back out into commission, so that people can resume their planned activities here,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan told FOX13 all signs point to a reopening at the end of the month. The repairs will cost $16,000.

In just two days of raising funds, Sullivan said they have already reached 78 percent of their goal.

“People start planning their family reunions a year in advance,” said Sullivan. “And they've made airline reservations and hotel reservations. So, we have to get this turned around quickly.”

Despite caution tape, Sullivan said people have still walked onto the pavilion. She's insisting avoiding this due to safety concerns.

“We're gonna get there. Our contractor knows we're going to have that money in hand and ready to begin construction immediately,” Sullivan said.

